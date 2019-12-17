WorshipHeadingC0612_L_300_C_Y.jpg

DECEMBER 18

Faith Lutheran Church: Children’s Christmas Program – 7 p.m.

DECEMBER 22

Calvary Baptist Church: Christmas Choir Cantata, “Have You Heard?” A Celtic Christmas Celebration – 6 p.m.

Damascus Road: Candlelight Communion, Children’s Christmas Play, and lunch to follow – 10:30 a.m.

Woodlawn UMC: Worship at 8:30 and 11 a.m. – Christmas Choir Cantata Contemporary worship – 9:45 a.m.

Harvest Church: Christmas Celebration – 10:30 a.m. “What if Xmas?” a Dramatic Presentation

North Woodlawn Baptist Church: Christmas Cantata “Then Jesus Came” – 6 p.m. with cookies and hot chocolate fellowship following

South Rock Christian: Christmas Candlelight service – 6 p.m. Childcare for kids ages 3 & under

DECEMBER 24

First Presbyterian Church: Christmas Eve service – 5 p.m. & 9 p.m.

Derby Church of the Nazarene: Christmas Eve Candlelight service – 7 p.m.

Derby Friends Church: Candlelight service – 5:30 p.m.

Woodlawn UMC: Contemporary Candlelight service (nursery available) – 3 p.m.; Traditional Candlelight service (nursery available) – 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m.; Traditional Candlelight service with Communion – 11 p.m.

Grace Communion Derby: Candlelight service 5:30 p.m.

Faith Lutheran Church: Christmas Eve service – 5:30 p.m. & 8 p.m.

North Woodlawn Baptist Church: Christmas Eve service – 6 p.m.

South Rock Christian: Candlelight service – 2 p.m., 4 p.m., & 6 p.m.; Childcare for kids ages 3 & under

St Mary Catholic Church: Mass in the church with overflow/video feed in the school commons – 4 p.m.,  Mass with adult choir – 6 p.m.

DECEMBER 25

St Mary Catholic Church: Midnight Mass and 9 a.m. Mass

