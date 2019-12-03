Christmas parade_BT2_color.jpg
The annual Derby Christmas Parade will take place this weekend.

The parade, hosted by the Derby Chamber of Commerce and VFW Post 7253, is set for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The parade also happens to fall on National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

This year’s theme is “A Gingerbread Christmas.”

Lineup for the parade begins at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Madison Avenue entrance to

the Panther Stadium parking lot. All entrants are asked to come in at the rear entrance to ensure one-way parade traffic.

The route will start at Panther Stadium, going west on Madison Avenue, then south on Georgie Avenue, east on Market Street and back to Panther Stadium.

