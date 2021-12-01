After COVID forced its cancellation last year, Christmas in the Park is back in 2021, with the jam-packed holiday event to be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 11 in Madison Avenue Central Park.
Bringing a number of community Christmas traditions – the Derby Public Library’s Santa’s Village, Derby Recreation Commission’s Breakfast with Santa, and carriage rides in the park offered through Julie Olmsted Insurance – under one umbrella, Christmas in the Park was launched in 2019 to add to the holiday festivities.
“It was started to provide a free community-wide kids event for Derby. Speaking for the library, our event had started to outgrow the space and by combining with other organizations, we could offer more to the community,” said DPL Director Eric Gustafson. “We see this as a yearly event; we would have had it in 2020 if not for the COVID-19 situation.”
With its return this year, the tradition will continue to expand. In place of a petting zoo, Tanganyika Wildlife Park will be bringing some of its animals that kids will be able to interact with. A barrel train, cookie decorating and candy cane hunt – think Easter egg hunt with a Christmas theme – will be added to the festivities as well.
Traditional activities that will be back as well include pictures with Santa (as part of the DRC breakfast), holiday-themed inflatables including a 30-foot slide, carolers, Christmas crafts and the toy train displays. The trains are provided by the Wichita Toy Train Club, which the library has an established relationship with, and Gustafson noted they have always been very popular.
Most of the activities associated with Christmas in the Park are free, though there is a cost for Breakfast with Santa ($7), face painting and the various food trucks that will be on site.
During year one, Gustafson said organizers saw a lot of traffic in the afternoon for the musical performances and activities, while the 30-foot slide was also popular. He expects more of the same in year two and hopes the event will be just as well-received.
“I feel like the response to the event was very positive; we had somewhere between 3,000 and 4,000 in attendance based on our best guess. Hopefully, this year it will be bigger and better,” Gustafson said. “If you're looking for a free, fun family event, this is one of the best events in the Wichita area. It has so much to offer for kids and families in an exciting Christmas atmosphere.”