The collective holiday celebration of Christmas in the Park will bring a host of activities back to Madison Avenue Central Park this year, with the event going on from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 11.
Breakfast and pictures with Santa will be offered through the Derby Recreation Commission in the morning. Meanwhile the library will offer a wide range of activities during the day – including a candy cane hunt, cookie decorating, barrel train rides and an interactive animal display from Tanganyika Wildlife Park. Additionally, there will be horse-drawn carriage rides throughout the park presented by the Julie Olmstead Insurance Agency