With the holiday season now officially underway in Derby, one of the largest joint events of the season is back and set to expand in 2022.
The Derby Recreation Commission, Derby Public Library and Julie Olmsted Insurance Agency will once again help cohost Christmas in the Park and spread the holiday cheer on Dec. 10. The event will be going on from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Madison Avenue Central Park.
New to the happenings this year, there will be carousel rides offered all day to go along with barrel train rides, bounce houses and the toy train displays.
Other more time-sensitive events happening throughout the day include breakfast with Santa from 9-11 a.m. to go along with photo ops offered from noon to 2:30 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. Breakfast and photos will be happening at The Venue, along with live music throughout the day and face painting. The latter, along with breakfast, will have minimal costs associated.
At The Pavillion, attendees will be able to complete Christmas crafts, write letters to Santa, do some cookie decorating or complete a holiday-themed puzzle.
Visitors will be able to purchase lunch from food trucks on site at the park from noon to 6 p.m, with Smokin’ Diner, Ottaway Funnel Cakes, Funky Monkey Munchies and Urban Skillet confirmed to make appearances.
There will be a host of other outdoor activities to participate in during the day as well. Tanganyika will be bringing back its animal displays, while there will also be a petting zoo and mini horses on hand for the day’s festivities.
Participants can also take part in a candy cane hunt, enjoy some hot chocolate or take a carriage ride with a Clydesdale (from 3-6 p.m.) as part of Christmas in the Park.
Madison Avenue Central Park lots will be closed for parking during the event, but there will be a shuttle service offered at Derby Middle School from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information and a full listing of times for the events, visit the Christmas in the Park Facebook page.