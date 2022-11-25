Christmas in the Park 1

Visits with Santa will once again be among the highlights of the annual Christmas in the Park event, set to take place Dec. 10 this year.

 FILE

With the holiday season now officially underway in Derby, one of the largest joint events of the season is back and set to expand in 2022. 

The Derby Recreation Commission, Derby Public Library and Julie Olmsted Insurance Agency will once again help cohost Christmas in the Park and spread the holiday cheer on Dec. 10. The event will be going on from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Madison Avenue Central Park.

Christmas in the Park Map

Events will be happening throughout the day Dec. 10 as part of the annual Christmas in the Park.
1
0
0
0
1