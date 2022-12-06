Madison Avenue Central Park will be a bustling place in early December, with the traditional Christmas in the Park event returning and being held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 10. The event is hosted jointly by the Derby Recreation Commission, Derby Public Library and Julie Olmsted Insurance Agency.
All-day carousel rides will be a new feature joining the slate of activities this year, which will also include breakfast and photos with Santa, Christmas crafts, cookie decorating, a petting zoo, horse-drawn carriage rides and more.