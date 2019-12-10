A new event this weekend called “Christmas in the Park” will combine several popular Christmas events and attractions in Derby, along with some new ones.
The come-and-go event is set from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at Madison Avenue Central Park. It will include the Derby Recreation Center’s Breakfast with Santa, Santa’s Village by the Derby Public Library, and horse-drawn carriage rides by Farmers Insurance Julie Olmsted Agency.
“[The library’s] event was getting bigger on its own, so it was a discussion with the library initially [about] how we could make a bigger impact by combining events that we’ve already done,” said Vanessa Buehne, director of programs for the DRC. “We didn’t want to maybe have too many events [at the same time] and draw from each one individually.”
Buehne said planning for Christmas in the Park has been underway for about a year.
“We love partnerships; we love collaborations, so we wanted to work with the library and Julie,” she said.
New events and attractions include kids’ inflatables, food trucks, an escape room and a gingerbread house-decorating contest.
All events and attractions at Christmas in the Park are free, other than food trucks and a $7 fee for breakfast and/or photos with Santa.
Buehne said the DRC anticipates a large attendance, preparing for anywhere from 5,000 to 10,000 people throughout the day.
As the DRC expects high traffic at the event, Buehne recommended that parents who want photos of their kids with Santa should arrive early to register and get a card to hold their place in line.
“Their time frame might be a 30-minute wait, but they can go do other things while they’re waiting for their time to get a picture,” she said.
Extra parking will be available at the Derby Middle School stadium parking lot, with a shuttle service taking visitors to the park from 10 a.m. to 7:15 p.m.
Christmas in the Park schedule of events
- Breakfast and pictures with Santa - 8 to 10:30 a.m. at the Pavilion, $7 includes both
- Holiday-themed inflatables - 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the Event Lawn
- Christmas crafts & stories - 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Venue
- Miniature train displays - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Venue
- Petting zoo - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. on the Event Lawn
- Story time with Santa - 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. at the Venue
- Christmas carolers -
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. – DMS Orchestra
Noon to 1 p.m. – 6th grade Treblemakers Honor Choir
2 to 3 p.m. – Cooper Elementary
3 to 4 p.m. – DNMS Orchestra
5 to 6 p.m. – Tanglewood Tiger Carolers
- Food trucks - 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot
- Pictures with Santa - 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Pavilion
- Reindeer - 2 to 6 p.m. on the Event Lawn
- Escape room - 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Pavilion
- Clydesdale-drawn carriage rides - 4 to 7 p.m. outside the Pavilion