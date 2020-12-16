Traditions have to start somewhere, and for Derby resident John Mayes it was one of his children that gave the initial push to go all out with their Christmas light display – one that has continued to grow over the past 17 years.
Now, that display – located at 918 Winding Lane – is one of nearly 50 entries being judged as part of Derby’s Holiday Lights Tour and Contest this year, with Mayes entering the creative category.
Mayes admitted his middle son, Brent, was the instigator of the family’s holiday lights tradition. When he was in middle school, he bought a blow-up to put out in the yard one Christmas. The next year, the Mayes family purchased a couple more and things snowballed from there.
“We just added on as we went and it kept getting bigger and bigger. Now we’ve run out of yard space. My son said if we could get over the field across from us, look out,” Mayes said. “As it goes, we move some stuff, too. Some of our stuff gets old and we retire it and add new stuff to it.”
For 2020 (and the contest), Mayes added a few more lights and Christmas tree to the display after adding a reindeer and sleigh in 2019. Having been at 918 Winding Lane for 11 years now, that has meant a number of additions – including a box Brent installed to set the display to music eight years ago.
The display at 918 Winding Lane doesn’t necessarily have a theme – with Mayes noting it is more random, “like Chevy Chase” – but the work that goes into it is a unified family effort. While his oldest is working on building his own display in Oklahoma City, Mayes still gets assistance from his three sons in the setup process – with Brent, in particular, having a lot of ideas.
“He’s the one that kind of got it all started years ago. He likes to go and find new stuff all the time,” Mayes said. “He’s always calling me with new ideas, ‘hey, I found something here we can put in the yard.’”
Usually, Mayes said with the help of his sons it will take roughly 60 hours to get the full Christmas light display set up. That typically starts the week before Thanksgiving and continues through the following weekend – when the display is finalized.
Both Mayes and his sons look forward to the tradition, making a big deal out of it. He noted his favorite aspect is the lights going to music, with the display set to switch between 20 different songs – something that has drawn a lot of attention in the neighborhood.
“The neighborhood kids, they’ll come by and even just stand there and watch the lights going to music,” Mayes said. “It seems to be a good and fun neighborhood thing.”
Mayes said his grandkids love it and his wife, a teacher in Derby for 33 years, also sells her students on the display each year.
Additionally, the display tradition gets the Mayes family in the Christmas spirit. Over the past couple of years, they have participated in a neighborhood light display contest, but Mayes said he was looking forward to the city’s new tradition and hoping to help spread a little Christmas cheer on a grander scale.
“Hopefully it gets everybody in the Christmas spirit. I know it’s been a tough year, this year especially,” Mayes said. “Hopefully it just gives everybody a little joy when they go by and gets their mind off everything else that’s going on.”