December is just around the corner, which will bring the start of a number of holiday festivities around Derby.
Currently, registration is still open for the city’s Holiday Lights Tour and Contest, which will run Dec. 4-24. Registration will close on Nov. 30, with contestants able to sign up in five different categories: traditional, most creative, professionally installed, business/shopping center and neighborhood. Judges will pick their favorite displays after the tour starts and the public will be able to vote on the People’s Choice award on Facebook.
Individuals can also choose to participate in the tour only. For more information or to register, visit derbyks.com/holidaylights, email info@derbyweb.com or call 788-1519.
Tying in to the Holiday Lights Tour and Contest, the city will have a drive-thru Christmas from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 12. Treats will be handed out along with maps for the Holiday Lights tours for those who visit Derby Fire Station 81 at 715 E. Madison Ave. Local firefighters, Santa Claus and some other Derby mascots will be on hand to spread some holiday cheer.
Maps for the tour will also be made available online at derbyks.com.
Derby Recreation Center also has a number of activities for those looking to get in the holiday spirit – ranging from calls from Santa to holiday-themed cooking classes to drop-in daycare for parents to help facilitate Christmas shopping. Full listings are available at derbyrec.com.
At the Derby Public Library, templates for letters to Santa are available for pick up, with children who submit a letter guaranteed to receive one back.
The library will also have Elf on the Shelf daily adventures and stocking giveaways. There will also be stories with Santa and other special guests, including a special reading of “The Night Before Christmas” on Christmas Eve, available through the DPL Facebook page.
Residents looking to do some specialized holiday shopping locally will be in luck, too, as the Shops at the Park event is set to return to The Venue at Madison Avenue Central Park from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec 5. Local craft, home business and food vendors will be selling their wares throughout the day. Kansas Grown is also organizing a special winter farmers market that will be held at the same time in the park.