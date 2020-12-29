When it came to the design of Stone Creek Elementary, there was one thing Principal Sandy Rusher kept in mind: choice.
Allowing students to have flexibility was key in virtually every aspect of Stone Creek, Rusher said.
The 82,000-square-foot elementary school opened with around 350 students this fall.
Choice & collaboration
The school was built with collaboration in mind. Rusher said one thing she noticed at Park Hill was that teachers didn’t get to know each other, just because different areas of the school were far apart.
“They didn’t get to connect and collaborate as much,” Rusher said.
Rusher said Stone Creek was built with two main wings – one featuring grades K-1-2 and the other 3-4-5 – so that teachers could cross grade levels and work together.
At the end of each instructional hallway are learning hubs, which Rusher said have been an interesting point of conversation. Rusher said she’s had people come up to her and ask, “What are those big glass things at the end of the hallway?”
“I think if anyone hadn’t spoken with me they’d say ‘Oh, that’s the library,’ Rusher said. “[And] it is a place that has bookshelves, books and a circulation desk. But we refer to those as learning hubs.”
Those learning hubs are used for the “student choice special.”
“Aside from PE and music, students have the ‘student choice special,’ and my hope is that the student choice special gives them just that: choice,” Rusher said. “We tend to, in the elementary setting, control everything for the students. My hope is that, for these 45 minutes of their day, they can choose to work on a community service project in this corner.”
The school also features an outdoor eating area next to the cafeteria, Rusher said.
That outdoor space can potentially be used for a whole class, or just a few kids at once, Rusher said. It could also be used as a relaxing place for individual students who are having a bad or difficult day.
“Maybe if their morning is a little rocky they can go out there and have a moment to themselves and get their day back on track,” Rusher said.
The location is fenced off from outsiders.
“Security was a top priority,” Rusher said.
And when it comes to security, the school has a number of features, including a “comprehensive camera system” on the inside and outside.
The school also features emergency doors that leadership can deploy at the push of a button.
“If I feel maybe there’s someone who poses a threat, I can actually close some big metal doors that block off each of the hallways,” Rusher said. “That means I can hopefully get all the kids back behind that door and limit where that person is able to go.”
A community hub
Rusher said aside from choice, the other main goal for the building was to make it a hub for community service.
“I want to kind of light a fire under [our students] and make them realize they can make a difference and help others,” Rusher said.
Community service can be hard to accomplish in an elementary school, Rusher said, because the students are too young to go out around town on their own. So the school was built with the goal of promoting community service within itself.
“We want kids to learn how to be a teacher, or learn how to help a custodian,” Rusher said. “[We want them to] serve others in our own space, and then hopefully we can go do other events that get them outside experience as well.”
The school will also bring the outside community in. It features a community room, which will be open for anyone in the community to use. It could be rented for pretty much anything: parenting classes, baby showers, company meetings or more, Rusher said.
“My hope is that, for example, we’ll bring local banks in to have their stakeholder meeting, [and] they’ll meet in our building using that space,” Rusher said. “And then they can go and talk to kids about savings and checking accounts and take it as far as they want to go.”
The building as a whole features some unorthodox ideas and design. Rusher, who was the starting point of many of those ideas, is proud of the school’s originality.