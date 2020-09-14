Derby High School senior Caitlin Chisham was recently announced as the winner of the Wichita Grand Opera’s first-ever Talent of Tomorrow youth vocal competition, open to Kansas and Oklahoma singers ages 13-18 (having not yet graduated high school). For her accolade, Chisham received a $500 prize and will be a featured singer during the WGO’s October Opera Gala concerts at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17 and 3 p.m. Oct. 18.
Chisham wins inaugural WGO contest
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
-
-
- 1 min to read