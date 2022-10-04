The Derby Chamber of Commerce wrapped up their annual Chamber Chili Cook-Off competition on Oct. 1 at Madison Avenue Central Park. This year’s event was full of fun and some outstanding chili makers.
A good crowd was on hand to taste and vote for their favorite chili. Fifteen competing teams consisting of chamber member businesses participated in the event. Each team created their own unique display area where they handed out sample cups of chili and enticed participants to vote for them.
Tasting kits were sold to spectators for $5. Over 400 tasting kits were sold to hungry chili tasters. The public then voted at each team’s area for their favorite chili.
There were four competing categories that included Battle of the Badges which was a competition between the Derby Police Department and Derby Fire and Rescue. Other categories were Mayor’s Choice Award, Best Business Spirit Award and the People’s Choice Award that included first, second and third places.
Judges for the Mayor’s Choice Award included Mayor Randy White, Col. Jason Knobbe of the 184th Wing, Kansas Air National Guard, Col. Phil Heseltine of the 931st Air Refueling Wing and Col. Nate Vogel of the 22nd Air Refueling Wing.
All proceeds from the event go to support Derby Chamber initiatives like the Shop Local program and the Derby Christmas Parade.