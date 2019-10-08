The annual Derby Chamber of Commerce Chili Cook-Off drew a crowd of nearly 450 chili taste testers on Saturday at Madison Avenue Central Park. Nineteen local teams dished up their best chili to spectators who purchased a $5 chili taster kit. Those tasters ultimately decided who would take the prize. The People’s Choice for Best Chili went to the MJB Heating and Cooling team. Mayor’s Choice went to The Stanton Group, Keller Williams Hometown Partners, and the Best Business Spirit Award went to the Rael Hodgson State Farm Agency. In a battle between the Derby Police Department and Derby Fire and Rescue, the police chili prevailed, winning the Battle of the Badges.
The Derby Recreation Center hosted a Corn Hole tournament as part of Saturday’s activities as well. The first place team, winner of $200, was Team Bags of Fury from Derby and the second place was Team Cherryoakin of Andover who won $100. Eleven teams registered for the tournament.