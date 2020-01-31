Officers with the Derby Police Department will receive new guns with a higher capacity. Currently, the department uses .45 caliber handguns, which Police Chief Robert Lee said are “near the end of their life expectancy.”
Therefore, he made a request that the City Council approve the purchase of 60 9mm handguns, which it did at its Jan. 28 meeting.
The handguns are a Sig Sauer 9mm model and they cost $464 each, however, the department will be getting a trade-in amount of $325 for each of its current .45 handguns, thus the cost will be $139 each.
Officers also will have the option to pay the city the trade-in amount and buy the handgun.
Lee said there are several advantages to the new sidearm, which also is the general purpose handgun of choice for the United States military.
For one, the current handgun has an eight-round capacity and the new guns have a 17-round capacity. At this time, officers carry enough for 25 rounds, but with the new model they will have a capacity of 52 rounds.
Lee said much research was conducted to find the best model.
“The police department performed a study on which particular weapon's platform would work best for an urban law enforcement setting,” he said in his report to the council. “After an extensive study and trial, it was decided the Sig Sauer 9mm, model P320 Pro best meets the long term needs of the Derby Police Department.”
In addition to capacity, the sights are brighter, increasing the opportunity for accuracy and the grip size is variable, which is more conducive for smaller hands, he said.
Also, 9mm rounds tend to lead to increased accuracy and they cost 10 percent less than .45 caliber rounds, Lee said.
Lee said that according to FBI studies, there is no distinct advantage of a .45 caliber round compared to a 9mm round.
Unlike some handguns, the Sig Sauer can’t be bought from a dealer and must be purchased direct from the manufacturer, whose roots go back to a 19th century Swiss firearms company.
Lee said he’s confident of the company’s product.
“The product is high quality and has minimal malfunctions,” he said.
On its website, the company stresses its safety system, which allows the firearm to be disassembled without the need to pull a trigger.
The order went in shortly after the purchase was approved and Lee said they should be delivered in two to three months.
Given that the purchase with trade-ins will be much less than the 2020 budget amount of $14,000, there will be money left over. That $5,680 amount will be used for holsters and grip modifications. It also will be used for any needed replacement parts.