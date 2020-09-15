A Cheney man was recently indicted and arrested on federal charges for allegedly making a racist threat towards a black Derby High School student in June, according to a federal court indictment.
Gage Clausen, 20, threatened a 15-year-old Derby student using racial slurs and other offensive language in a message sent over the social media platform Snapchat. The 15-year-old juvenile was only identified as SS within court documents.
The message reads: “(Racial slur) id skin you like a (expletive) (other racial slur). Oh (expletive) no difference you’re a filthy farm animal maybe you’d be good probably just get whipped and burned run away marks.”
The indictment does not say what led Clausen to send the racist message, which was sent on June 27. The charges were presented under a section of the federal code covering extortion and kidnapping.
If convicted, Clausen can face up to five years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.