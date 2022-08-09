Speed Changes

Crews install the new speed limit signs along K-15 within city limits, now increased to a max of 35 mph.

 COURTESY/CITY OF DERBY

Over the weekend, both residents and those passing through Derby may have noticed something different.

Speed limit changes along the K-15 corridor officially went into effect on Aug. 5, with the city bumping up the maximum speed from 30 to 35 mph along Baltimore Avenue. While the changes made were fairly uniform within Derby, City Engineer Alex Lane noted there were additional adjustments made to speed zones at the south end of the city limits on K-15 while leaving town (a two-phase adjustment to 45 and 60 mph, respectively).

0
0
0
0
0