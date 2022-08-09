Over the weekend, both residents and those passing through Derby may have noticed something different.
Speed limit changes along the K-15 corridor officially went into effect on Aug. 5, with the city bumping up the maximum speed from 30 to 35 mph along Baltimore Avenue. While the changes made were fairly uniform within Derby, City Engineer Alex Lane noted there were additional adjustments made to speed zones at the south end of the city limits on K-15 while leaving town (a two-phase adjustment to 45 and 60 mph, respectively).
The changes were made in conjunction with a study performed by the Kansas Department of Transportation in Derby and Mulvane. As K-15 is part of the state highway system, it falls under KDOT’s jurisdiction – though city staff worked closely with state employees to fine-tune the adjustments.
Part of the study, KDOT has found that crashes are more frequently a function of speed differential in the traffic system than absolute speed. Considering that, the decision was made to change the speed limit to 35 mph from Britain Street to Sunnydell Street (roughly) through Derby, which is expected to provide multiple benefits.
“The significance of the changes is that someone driving the speed limit will be more in step with the other drivers on the road and the result should be increased safety along K-15 within the city limits of Derby,” Lane said. "Secondary impacts would likely include reduced travel time, more efficient traffic flow and increased compliance and respect for traffic laws and signage.”
City staff will continue to monitor the speed limits and work to improve the safety and efficiency of traffic flow throughout Derby.