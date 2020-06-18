Numerous issues forced organizers with Derby VFW Post 7253 to amend plans for the 2020 Independence Day Parade, which will be held at 10 a.m. July 4.
Chief among the factors forcing changes was COVID-19. Due to that, parade participants are encouraged to adhere to the following guidelines:
- Maintain adequate social distancing whenever possible.
- Do not pass out candy, paperwork or anything else.
- Do not shake hands.
- Limit people on floats to maintain safe social distancing (using own judgement).
Additionally, there will be no judging or awarding of trophies this year.
Parking lot maintenance at Derby Middle School is also forcing the normal parade route to be adjusted slightly. The staging area will now be south and west of Fire Station 81 (with check-in at the intersection of Louisa Street and Westview Drive); line-up will begin at 9 a.m. The parade will start at 10 a.m. and proceed west down Madison Avenue, south on Georgie Avenue, east on Market Street and then north on Westview Drive back to the staging area.
The theme for the 2020 parade is “Red, White and Blue” and entry forms are available online at vfw7253.org. Entry forms can be emailed to derbyvfw@yahoo.com, mailed to the Fourth of July Parade Committee (C/O VFW), 101 S. Baltimore, Derby, KS 67037 or dropped off at VFW Post 7253.
Entry deadline for the Independence Day Parade is July 1. Any questions or comments can be directed to Jay Boyle at 316-761-3617 or derbyvfw@yahoo.com.