The Derby Chamber of Commerce had 539 entries in the third annual Great Duck Derby on June 30. Participants purchased rubber ducks and watched as the duckies raced down Rock River Rapids’ lazy river in six heats, with the top six of each heat qualifying for the championship round. Heat winners received gift cards, while grand prizes from the championship race were handed out to Travis Black ($1,000 for first), Brooks Dunham ($100 for second) and Kelli Fugate ($50 for third).
Chamber's third annual Duck Derby continues success
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
-
-
-
Jul 3
-
Jul 4
-
Jul 4
-
Jul 4
-
Jul 4
-
Jul 4
-
Jul 4
-
Jul 4
-
Jul 8
-
Jul 8