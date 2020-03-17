The Derby Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual golf tournament May 15 at the Derby Golf and Country Club (2600 Triple Creek Drive). Tee time will be 8:30 a.m., with check-in beginning at 7:30 a.m.
Registration is $400 for a team of four, which includes goodie bags, green fees, cart rentals, breakfast, lunch, open keg and multiple prize opportunities.
Games and contests will be spread throughout the course – including a chance to win a car and even prizes for last place participants.
Players of all skill levels are invited to participate in the four-person scramble, though a limited number of team spots (36) are available. In case of inclement weather, the tournament will be rescheduled to May 29.
Team registration can be completed at derbychamber.com. For more information, contact Lindsi Berry at lindsi@derbychamber.com.