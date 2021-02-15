The Derby Chamber of Commerce will host its annual pancake feed and canned food drive as a drive-thru this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The event will last from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6 at the parking lot of the Derby Welcome Center, 611 N. Mulberry. For $5, each person can get a to-go container with a stack of pancakes, two sausage links, butter, syrup and plasticware.
The chamber will host the pancake feed in partnership with American Legion Post 408. All canned donations and proceeds from the event will benefit the Derby Community Family Services food bank.
For more information to register and reserve a spot, visit derbychamber.com/events.