The Derby Chamber of Commerce held the final sesquicentennial celebration event of the year on Thursday night. The occasion was part of the annual Taste of Derby benefit auction that is a fundraiser for the Chamber.
This year’s event added an additional element that came in the form of a giant community birthday party called the 150th Birthday Bash.
The festivities began with multiple Derby area restaurants and caterers offering sample morsels of their best dishes, desserts and more. A silent and live auction was held with dozens of unique items for bidders to bid on. A large 36- by 68-inch black metal Panther, backlit in green, sold for $660 and was the highest bid at this year’s auction.
Derby Chamber President and CEO Mark Staats said that this year’s donations from the event will be over $26,000. The event drew 340 people and Staats said all 16 VIP tables were sold out.
“This is by far the best year we have had in the last six years,” he said.
At the close of the silent auction confetti cannons were fired in celebration of Derby’s 150th birthday. The live auction and recognition of Derby’s sesquicentennial followed the silent auction.
Staats said the night’s event was a culmination of Derby’s sesquicentennial celebration.
“It is evident by this year’s celebration that our community is full of pride, involvement, and commitment,” Staats said.
After Staats’ comments and prior to the silent auction hundreds of balloons fell from the ceiling as participants raised their glasses in a toast to celebrate the past and look to the future of Derby.