As spring approaches, the Derby Chamber of Commerce is keeping with the theme of new life this season – launching a handful of first-time events in 2021.
So far, the chamber’s brand new bowling tournament (scheduled for March 26) has already maxed out its team capacity, with staff looking for a similar reaction to its inaugural miniature golf tournament on April 16.
Director of Marketing and Community Engagement Lindsi Berry spearheaded the push to bring competitive mini golf to the chamber’s slate of events, with an eye on adaptability playing a hand in the tournament’s origins as well.
“We started last fall looking for fun events, events that could potentially be COVID-safe if need be – which we’re going to need be still,” Chamber President and CEO Mark Staats said. “We’ve got a miniature golf course here in town, so back in the fall we talked to Guy Gsell at Field Station: Dinosaurs and they were all in.”
Taking place at the dinosaur park, the miniature golf tournament will run from 5 to 9 p.m. April 16 in a come-and-go format. Teams of two to six individuals, of any ages, will be able to compete in the event.
“It’s open to anybody, so if kids want to come by after school they can run a team through – and families later if mom and did get off work and they want to come through, or if somebody at the workplace wants to come out and have some fun,” Staats said.
Wide open as the tournament is, Staats sees it as a win-win for all involved. Additionally, the tournament is being structured to level the playing field, with teams to be entered into certain raffle pools for prizes based on scores (similar to having flights in a traditional golf tournament). Cash prizes will be awarded to three different scoring groups, with raffle winners from each flight to be announced on Facebook after the conclusion of the tournament.
Having new events helps broaden the chamber’s reach and Staats sees the miniature golf tournament fitting that mold. With the strong reception to the bowling tournament and a high turnout at last year’s golf tournament, he sees miniature golf as a way to keep expanding those horizons.
“Not everybody’s a golfer. That’s why we’re trying to diversify, so people who just want to come have fun, they can come have fun. It’s not nearly as expensive as a regular golf tournament,” Staats said. “I think it’s going to be received very well. It’s going to be fun, it could be a chance to win some money and maybe meet some new people.”
Registration for a team of two starts at $20 (and increases $5 per team members after that). Teams can register at derbychamber.com. For more information, contact Lindsi Berry at 788-3421 or lindsi@derbychamber.com.