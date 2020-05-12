The Derby Chamber of Commerce’s annual golf tournament has been rescheduled to June 25. The tournament will include a number of precautions to lessen the risk of spreading COVID-19. Contactless check-in begins at 7:30 a.m., and tee time is 8:30. The tournament will be held at Derby Golf and Country Club (2600 Triple Creek Drive). The entry fee is $400 per team of four, which includes a goodie bag, the green fee and car rental, breakfast and lunch, and an open keg. Limited to 36 teams. Open to the public.
Chamber golf tournament rescheduled
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
- 1 min to read