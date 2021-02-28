The Derby Chamber of Commerce will host its annual pancake feed (drive-thru style) and canned food drive from 8 to 11 a.m. March 6 at the parking lot of the Derby Welcome Center, 611 N. Mulberry.
For $5, each person can get a to-go container with a stack of pancakes, two sausage links, butter, syrup and plasticware.
The chamber will host the pancake feed in partnership with American Legion Post 408. All canned donations and proceeds from the event will benefit the Derby Community Family Services food bank.
In conjunction with the chamber’s event, USD 260 and the Derby Noon Lions Club will be collecting food at the schools and local businesses March 1-4 to donate to the drive.