Following a call received by the Derby Chamber of Commerce last week, an email alert went out immediately to chamber members regarding a suspicious fundraising request.
Chamber President Mark Staats reported the office received a call Aug. 27 from an individual asking about placing an ad in a program for the Lady Panthers Volleyball Invitational on Sept. 9. Staats checked with Derby High School and was informed it was not a legitimate request. The only school-sanctioned advertising/sponsorships going on currently are the football program sold by the Derby Informer and the ASA Strategic Funding sports marketing campaign.
Within the hour, chamber members were alerted about the call, as such warnings are among the services included for businesses.
Staats reminded members to be diligent about such calls. If uncertain a fundraising request is legitimate, he recommended members ask for time to think about it and do their own research before taking any further action. He noted they can also call the Chamber to alert it to any suspicious calls.