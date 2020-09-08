Due to lower than normal competitive interest related to COVID-19 concerns, the Derby Chamber of Commerce annual Chili Cook-off has been cancelled this year. The event was scheduled to be held on Oct. 3 at Madison Avenue Central Park.
Chamber President Mark Staats noted the organization tested the waters to gauge potential participation in 2020, but current registration numbers led to the decision to ultimately call off the cook-off this year.
Typically, roughly 20 teams compete in the cook-off with more than 400 hungry chili tasters routinely showing up to help decide the people’s choice for Best Chili. Attendees and competitors alike will now have to wait until 2021 for their next shot at chili-related glory.