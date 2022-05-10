The Derby Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its second annual miniature golf tournament from 5 to 8 p.m. June 2 at the Field Station: Dinosaurs course (2999 N. Rock Rd.).
Players of all skill levels are invited to participate in the come-and-go style tournament which is open to all ages. Registration cost is $20 for a team of two, which an added $5 charge per player up to six.
Cash prizes will be awarded to three different groups, with teams entered into a drawing based on score ranges.
Teams can register online at derbychamber.com, but pre-registration is not required with teams also able to sign up the day of the event. For more information, contact Lindsi Berry at lindsi@derbychamber.com or 788-3421.