The Derby Chamber of Commerce cut to the quick with this year’s Ambassador kick-off event held Jan. 19 at ICS Collision Center.
Forming teams to help represent the chamber over the course of the year and increase marketing/awareness, The Tomahawk Truck (a local Derby business) was brought in to help with matters – determining the rosters through axe throwing.
With 2022 Ambassadors and teams now decided, those individuals will work to earn points over the course of the year to be named the Ambassador or Ambassador Team of the Year. Points will be converted to cash at the end of the year and donated to local charities.
For information on the chamber’s Ambassador program, call the Derby Chamber office at 788-3421.