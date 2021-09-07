Derby High School’s Joanna Chadwick is one of six journalism advisers across the country to earn recognition as a “Rising Star.”
The Journalism Education Association’s Rising Star award is given to advisers who are in their first five years of advising a school media program, have shown dedication to student journalism and have had success advising at least one program.
Prior to joining the DHS staff in 2016, Chadwick spent 20 years at the Wichita Eagle working as a high school sports writer. Despite her family’s interest in sports, she wasn’t originally thinking of a career in sports writing.
“When I was in high school, I didn’t work on the newspaper. I didn’t work on the yearbook, and I literally was thinking of being a police officer and a nurse,” she said. “My counselor said, ‘Maybe you should try a career in English.’”
Chadwick decided her senior year that she wanted to be involved in sports and writing. She later covered sports in community college and at the Missouri School of Journalism, picking up a gig with the Kansas City Star during her last year.
Chadwick also still writes for Vype magazine’s website and is a weekly guest on a radio show about local high school football and basketball with Bob Lutz.
A knack for sports is commonplace in the Chadwick family. Her husband, Bryan, coaches several sports and is a special education teacher at Derby North Middle School; her son, Blake, plays basketball at St. Mary in Leavenworth and writes sports; and her son, Cooper, is currently the sports editor for the DHS yearbook. Her youngest son, Gavin, is an eighth grader at DNMS.
Being so deeply seated in the sports world has led Chadwick to adopt some of the same approaches coaches use to build teamwork on the field in the classroom.
“The way I look at newspaper and yearbook is that we need everybody in – we need 10 toes. Everybody has to buy in. If they do not buy in, we are literally going to struggle,” she said. “We’re trying to do a lot of things that keep them connected to each other. And when you’re connected, you want to do well not just for yourself, but also for everybody else.”
Chadwick was nominated for the award by Mary Anne McCloud, a JEA mentor and former adviser at Newton High, who Chadwick described as “amazing.”
McCloud mentored Chadwick for three years, visiting with her monthly to discuss curriculum and other topics that arose.
“This journalism advisers community is so helpful,” she said. “They will help you with anything.”
A ‘really bright’ future
Reese Cowden, a junior designer and photographer who has been a part of DHS journalism for three years, said she has come to appreciate the real-world experience that Chadwick brings to the classroom.
“If we have questions or anything, she’s like, ‘I have a million people I could ask,’” Cowden said. “That’s great because if she didn’t we would be at a loss for a lot of questions.”
The students who work in the DHS journalism program are a tight-knit bunch, Cowden said, with after-school production nights being a highlight. Students collaborate in Chadwick’s room to create and edit their own news content, snacks aplenty, with Chadwick standing by for guidance. Cowden even once threw her birthday party during a production night.
Cowden’s positive experiences working on the Panther’s Tale and the DHS yearbook have sparked an interest in journalism as a career field.
“I had no idea before I joined journalism,” she said. “I think working for a magazine would be best-comes-to-best scenario, so right now I’ve put [Chadwick’s] classes as my main focus because I want to get better at this.”
In a word, Cowden described Chadwick as “passionate.”
And that passion bleeds through whenever you talk to Chadwick about journalism, and, specifically, her students. Each student has their own story, and Chadwick’s care for them comes across as she tells it.
While the future of journalism may be unclear, Chadwick said she is certain it will stick around – in whatever shape it may take. Regardless, she feels that the experiences and skills students gain through journalism prepare them for any career field they may pick.
“Whether they go into journalism or not, they are learning leadership, communication skills, how to work independently and as a team – how to make deadlines,” she said. “All those things are going to help them no matter what industry that they go into.”
“I look at these young people, who are so eager to tell great stories and do the work, and I see a future that is really bright.”
Chadwick will be recognized alongside the other Rising Star advisers at the Fall JEA/NSPA National High School Journalism Convention.