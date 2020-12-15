Saturday night’s Drive-Thru Christmas event brought nearly 500 vehicles to Fire Station 81 at the corner of Madison and Bulldog Drive. City officials said the turnout was key in creating an amazing night for many Derby families.
A steady line of traffic occupied the far-right eastbound lane of Madison most of the evening. Entry was limited to the north end of Bulldog Drive on the west side of the fire station, only coming from eastbound Madison. Traffic was backed up to the west all the way to Baltimore (K-15) at one point. Even with that, traffic moved steadily throughout the night.
Once on Bulldog Drive kids could wave to Santa and Mrs. Claus who were in Derby for the evening. A number of kids even rolled down their windows and spoke to Santa from the safety of their cars telling him what they wanted for Christmas.
Patrons were greeted at their vehicles by city officials, fire department personnel and even some special characters like Sparky the Fire Dog, the Christmas Story bunny, Sprig the Squirrel and others. Each vehicle received a bag of kettle corn, a treat bag for each child in the car, and a Holiday Lights Tour and contest map. More than 1,000 treat bags and 500 maps were handed out during the two-hour event.
”We would like to thank everyone who came to Fire Station 81. We enjoyed seeing all of the smiling faces and wishing everyone a Merry Christmas,” said City of Derby Communications director Kristy Bansemer.