April is the Month of the Military Child and April 15 has been designated Purple Up! Day 2020 - a day when people from all over wear purple to show support for military families. This year, Derby Public Schools will celebrate virtually. Below are a few ideas on how to get involved:
- Wear purple during online classrooms on Purple Up! Day or other days in April.
- Share activities and photos on social media #purpleup.
- Teachers can recognize military children during their online classrooms.
- Invite military parents to attend one of their children’s online classrooms.