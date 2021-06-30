JULY 4TH ACTIVITIES
KANSAS GROWN FARMERS MARKET
Saturday, July 3 • 8 a.m. to noon
Madison Avenue Central Park, 512 E. Madison Ave.
INDEPENDENCE DAY PARADE
Saturday, July 3 • 10 a.m.
The parade, sponsored by Derby VFW Post 7253, begins at Panther Stadium (just east of Madison Ave. & Woodlawn Blvd.), proceeds west on Madison to Georgie, south on Georgie to Market, east on Market back to Panther Stadium (see map below). To enter the parade, visit www.vfw7253.org. If you have questions, call Dale Webster at 789-8244.
DERBY HISTORICAL MUSEUM • Woodlawn & Market
Saturday, July 3 • 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The museum has something for all ages. Admission is free, donations are welcome.
FIRE STATION 81 OPEN HOUSE • 715 E. Madison Ave.
Saturday, July 3 • 10:30 a.m. to noon
Derby firefighters will have fire trucks on display along with the Fire Safety House following the parade.
40TH ANNUAL FIRECRACKER RACE • High Park, 2801 E. James St.
Sunday, July 4 • 4 mile at 7:30 a.m./1 mile at 8:30 a.m.
Join the Derby Running Club for the 40th annual Derby Firecracker Race. A cash reward to the fastest male and female runners in each race will be awarded as well as age group awards.
FIREWORKS IN THE PARK • High Park, 2801 E. James St.
Sunday, July 4 • 6 p.m.
Fireworks at approx. 9:30 p.m.
Bring a blanket and lawn chair and enjoy a fun evening in Derby at High Park. Food trucks include: Snack Shack, Kona Ice, Taters ’n’ Toppings, Urban Skillet, Bierocks Babe, Bongo Fruit Smoothies, and Funky Monkey Munchies. ADA parking will be available at the Darrell Zimmerman Family Shelter parking lot. No personal fireworks allowed in the park. Questions? Call Public Works at 788-0301 or email info@derbyweb.com.
ALL ABOUT FIREWORKS
If you’re planning to purchase and shoot fireworks in Derby, here’s what you need to know:
WHEN TO BUY FIREWORKS
Fireworks can be purchased from June 27 – July 5.
• Shoot fireworks where you buy them. Fireworks purchased out of state or outside the Derby city limits may be illegal to shoot in Derby.
• Possession of illegal fireworks, such as bottle rockets, is a misdemeanor and may result in confiscation and a fine.
WHEN TO SHOOT FIREWORKS
June 27-July 2: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
July 3 & 4: 8 a.m. to midnight
July 5: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
It is illegal to shoot fireworks in the following places:
• On public property, including streets and parks in the Derby city limits.
• Within 100 feet of a gas pump, filling station or building in which gas or flammable liquids are sold.
• Within 100 feet of a fireworks stand or facility where fireworks are stored.
• From, into, out of, on, under, or in the direction of a car, whether moving or parked.
CLEAN UP YOUR MESS
Please clean up your fireworks debris. Do not leave fireworks debris in the street. Not only is the debris litter, it can clog the stormwater drains if it washes away or is blown into the drains. City staff will enforce littering violations.
WHO TO CALL
Report Nuisances through the Non-Emergency Line
The Sedgwick County Courthouse and Sedgwick County offices will be closed Monday, July 5 in observance of Independence Day. Emergency services are available by dialing or texting 9-1-1.
The Sedgwick County Emergency Communications’ non-emergency phone line, 316-290-1011, will be available during the following hours:
6 p.m. July 1 through 3 a.m. July 2
6 p.m. July 2 through 3 a.m. July 3
6 p.m. July 3 through 3 a.m. July 4
6 p.m. July 4 through 3 a.m. July 5
This line functions as an alternative to 9-1-1 and is meant to receive calls for non-emergency nuisances that do not pose a threat to life or property; examples include complaints pertaining to parties, excess noise, fireworks, etc.