Derby residents cool off while splashing around at Rock River Rapids. With the forecast projecting triple digits for the next week, a number of tips are being recommended to avoid complications from the extreme heat.
With temperatures projected to reach triple digits for the next week at least, the dog days of summer are here. As such, local residents are encouraged to be aware and prepare for the heat wave the region is experiencing.
“The number one thing [people] need to be aware of is how their body is reacting to the heat. It’s important that everyone stays hydrated as much as possible,” said National Weather Service Wichita forecaster Eric Metzger. “That doesn’t mean drinking water as you go outside; it’s drinking water the night before. That way your body has time to metabolize it and when you wake up in the morning you’re fully hydrated and it’s much easier for your body to deal with that heat.”
Other guidelines to beat the heat shared by the National Weather Service include trying to stay in air conditioning, avoiding strenuous activity, staying in the shade as much as possible and wearing loose, light-colored clothing.
Noting that these extreme temperatures are normal for this time of year, Metzger said the 10-day forecast is not pushing record highs seen previously toward the end of July – which are closer to 115 degrees. Still, a heat advisory is in effect and being alert can help protect more than just the individual.
“Pay attention to yourself, pay attention to your pets, pay attention to where your children are,” Metzger said. “Make sure that they’re all taken care of. Make sure they have water. Make sure they don’t overexert themselves because they’re not invulnerable.”
Tips from the NWS include providing shade and water for pets and never leaving pets or children in vehicles for any amount of time. A total of 450 child deaths have been reported over the past dozen years from hyperthermia in unattended cars.
Additionally, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals reminds pet owners to not let dogs linger on hot asphalt and never shave them (as coats of fur can protect from overheating and sunburn). Owners are also encouraged to watch for signs of heat stroke in pets, such as heavy panting/inability to calm down, fast pulse rate, inability to get up and brick red gum color.
Heat stroke/illness is also a major threat to humans, with Metzger recommending to “listen to your body” to avoid such issues. The NWS recommends calling 911 for heat stroke-related symptoms including: hot/dry skin, confusion, unconsciousness, chest pains and shortness of breath.
When the sun is at its highest – typically noon to 7 p.m. – is the time to be most alert to hot weather conditions, according to Metzger.
The CDC notes that the elderly (along with individuals with high blood pressure and those working in a hot environment) are most likely to be affected by heat exhaustion. Juliette Bradley, Communications Director for the Alzheimer’s Association Heart of America Chapter, recommended special care also be paid to those elderly residents suffering from memory disorders – such as Alzheimer’s, dementia, etc.
Many of the same guidelines apply (i.e., staying hydrated, remaining indoors, etc.), but Bradley noted it is also important to pay attention to those patients at night – as it may still not be cool enough, causing unrest – and prepare for behavioral challenges, with the heat likely to increase agitation and confusion.
Adjustments are already being made in line with the current heat wave – like Waste Connections altering its pickup schedule in Derby as of July 18. Awareness is highly encouraged to avoid the most adverse effects of the high heat. For updated forecasts, check derbyinformer.com and for more tips to beat the heat visit weather.gov/dlh/beattheheat.