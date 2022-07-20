Hot Temps

Individuals reminded to stay aware of their bodies to avoid harmful effects of current hot temperatures.

 COURTESY

With temperatures projected to reach triple digits for the next week at least, the dog days of summer are here. As such, local residents are encouraged to be aware and prepare for the heat wave the region is experiencing.

“The number one thing [people] need to be aware of is how their body is reacting to the heat. It’s important that everyone stays hydrated as much as possible,” said National Weather Service Wichita forecaster Eric Metzger. “That doesn’t mean drinking water as you go outside; it’s drinking water the night before. That way your body has time to metabolize it and when you wake up in the morning you’re fully hydrated and it’s much easier for your body to deal with that heat.”

Heat Wave

Derby residents cool off while splashing around at Rock River Rapids. With the forecast projecting triple digits for the next week, a number of tips are being recommended to avoid complications from the extreme heat.
