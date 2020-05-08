With a senior living complex (Brookridge Plaza Apartments) in its backyard, the needs of that community are near and dear to the hearts of Casa Martinez co-owners Loly Martinez and Nikita Hargrave.
Martinez noted the Derby restaurant would often be frequented by walk-in traffic from Brookridge, with family members visiting their elderly relatives making the short trip over for dinner.
Once the stay-at-home orders in response to COVID-19 went into effect that business – and those visits – went away, and Casa Martinez saw a way to get involved and foster that continued sense of connection. The restaurant started offering meal donations to local care centers in mid-March (almost at the onset) as a way to provide for a senior demographic that may begin to feel isolated.
“Since they told us everyone’s going to be on quarantine, then people weren’t allowed to have visitors, we decided it’d be a good idea to call care homes/retirement homes and offer them free meals since they wouldn’t be able to see family and would not be able to get out,” Martinez said.
Discussing diets with directors of those care facilities, Casa Martinez has tailored a menu for its senior diners – serving up smaller portions and expanded options (from burritos to taco salad to non-Mexican dishes).
Care center employees will then come pick up the meals (given their own strict guidelines at the moment) to deliver to residents. So far, Casa Martinez has sent out meals to Brookridge Plaza, Homestead of Derby and is scheduling a delivery for Villa Maria in Mulvane. That will bring total meal donations up to around 300, with the restaurant scheduling one about every other week.
“We’ve been in the community for almost 27 years. I felt like it was our time to give back,” Martinez said. “The community’s supported us for so long, it feels good to give back.”
Beyond the restaurant’s involvement, frequent diners have learned of its efforts and responded by donating additional money to the cause – even without ownership asking.
For as long as local seniors in living facilities remain in isolation, Martinez said the restaurant will continue its meal donation efforts, with Casa Martinez staying busy enough through the pandemic to allow for that.
Hearing from the seniors receiving those meals has only committed Casa Martinez to its efforts more, whether it’s a phone call from a patron who used to visit every Sunday before moving to an assisted living facility or a note of thanks shared on a communal white board. Seeing that reaction reflects the true significance of these donations to Martinez and Hargrave.
“It’s normally the elderly in care homes that feel like they’re often forgotten when the whole world is going crazy around them,” Hargrave said. “We just wanted to make sure that they knew that they were important, thought of and cared for, just like everybody else.”