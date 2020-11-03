In Tuesday’s race for State Representative in District 81, incumbent Blake Carpenter took an early edge with the advance ballots and maintained a comfortable lead over Democratic challenger Matthew Joyce through the unofficial final results from the Sedgwick County Election Office.
With 16 of 16 precincts reporting, Carpenter maintained his position as State Representative for District 81 with 65.7 percent of the votes (4,942 total) to Joyce’s 34.17 percent (2,570 votes).
Carpenter credited a team effort in helping towards his re-election, with that effort crucial given his challenger’s local connections.
“My opponent did a fantastic job as far as fundraising goes. He has a lot of community ties, and so that added a whole new dynamic to this race compared to other Democrat opponents I’ve faced in the past,” Carpenter said. “It made me work that much harder and really get out there and earn people’s support.”
Having been re-elected, Carpenter’s attention now turns to picking back up where he left off during the last legislative session.
COVID-19 held up a number of bills Carpenter was working on for his constituents, while he noted he is also looking forward to pursuing new ideas, but the pandemic’s effect on Kansas is something Carpenter said will have his attention right away as he gets back to work.
“Some of the things that we really need to work on right now are our economy and jobs; getting people back to work,” Carpenter said. “As of right now, if we don’t start getting Kansans back to work our unemployment fund is basically bankrupt here in January.”
With the energy and effort he put into his campaign, Carpenter said it is a good feeling having that pay off and he looks forward to representing District 81 and doing all he can to serve his constituents.
“I just truly appreciate their support. Moving forward, I’m going to continue listening to the people and taking our values to Topeka and being their voice in our state’s capital,” Carpenter said. “They can reach out to me at anytime and I look forward to being their voice while I’m serving them for the next two years.”