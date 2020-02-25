Blake Carpenter of Derby has filed for re-election as State Representative to the 81st District.
A Republican, Carpenter was first elected in 2014 at the age of 23 and was re-elected in 2018.
The 81st District covers the north half of Derby and the southern part of south Wichita, south of Pawnee, including area around McConnell Air Force Base.
Carpenter currently serves as the House Majority Whip. While serving on the Federal and State Affairs committee he advocated for numerous pro-life and pro-Second Amendment bills. Carpenter has voted numerous times to cut food sales taxes. He says we have one of the highest food sales tax rates in the United States.
Carpenter worked with Kansas amputees to help obtain insurance coverage for their myoelectric and microprocessor devices. Coverage is scheduled to start on January 1, 2021, through BlueCross BlueShield of Kansas.
Derby Resident Matthew Joyce will run as a Democrat for the 81st District seat as well. There are currently no other candidates in the race. If needed a primary election will be held on Aug. 4 and the general election is on Nov. 3.