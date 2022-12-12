Following a realignment of leadership ahead of the next legislative session in Kansas, Derby’s Blake Carpenter – representing District 81 in the House of Representatives – was selected to fill one of the top roles.
Carpenter was elected as Speaker Pro Tempore during the recent shift, beating out Adam Smith (R-Weskan), Kyle Hoffman (R-Coldwater) and Stephen Owens (R-Hesston) to fill the position. Other leaders instilled included Dan Hawkins (R-Wichita) as Speaker of the House, Chris Croft (R-Overland park) as House Majority Leader and Vic Miller (D-Topeka) as Minority Leader.