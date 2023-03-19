Officer William Carlile was recently named the Derby Police Department Officer of the Year by Police Chief Robert Lee.
“Officer William Carlile did a fantastic job for us this year. This man, in staffing shortages, volunteered for about every shift he could possibly do to help us,” Chief Lee said during his annual report to the Derby City Council. The police department currently has seven job openings for officers.
Carlile works on the third shift patrol team and describes his duties as “mostly making sure no one breaks into anything.” He has been on the force since August 2020.
Carlile graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) in January 2021 and received the Fitness Award for his class and joined the 200 Mile Club by biking, running or walking more than 200 miles during his 14 weeks at KLETC.
A Denton, Texas native, he began his career in law enforcement in the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.
“I’ve been interested in getting drugs off the streets ever since drugs ruined my brother’s life and many other people I care about,” Carlile said.
While with the DCI in Wyoming, Carlile helped track drug dealers using undercover methods. After 18 months, he decided to move to the Wichita area to be closer to his son, Hunter.
Drug enforcement is still a favorite aspect of Carlile’s work. He finds drugs to be a continual problem and often confiscates them during traffic stops.
“Drugs are a problem in Derby, but I find the community overall to be down to earth. The people are polite and willing to help out. The department has a good relationship with the community,” Carlile said.
When not patrolling Derby, Carlile likes to spend time outdoors, fishing and spending time with Hunter. He enjoys spending time with co-workers to keep the morale up.
Future aspirations for Carlile include finding time to visit family in Texas as the department becomes more fully staffed. He also looks forward to working with Jax, the new K-9 Unit dog, during stops to help locate and get more drugs out of circulation.
Carlile will be honored at the annual Derby Police Department banquet in May.