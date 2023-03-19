Carlile OOTY

William Carlile was recently announced as the 2022 Derby Police Officer of the Year and recognized at the American Legion Family Post 408 birthday celebration. Shown at the award presentation are (left to right) Post 408 Commander Steve Tackett, Mayor Randy White, Carlile and Derby Police Chief Robert Lee.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

Officer William Carlile was recently named the Derby Police Department Officer of the Year by Police Chief Robert Lee.

“Officer William Carlile did a fantastic job for us this year. This man, in staffing shortages, volunteered for about every shift he could possibly do to help us,” Chief Lee said during his annual report to the Derby City Council. The police department currently has seven job openings for officers.

0
0
0
0
0