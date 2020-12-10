Efforts to improve capabilities of Sedgwick County EMS recently led to some trickle down benefits for Derby Fire and Rescue.
A CARES funding request for 40 Physio Lifepak 15 units (replacing those currently in use on Sedgwick County’s ambulances) included one set aside for the Derby Fire Department. That request was approved by the county commission at a special meeting on Nov. 24. Derby’s unit is anticipated to arrive by Dec. 30.
Lifepak 15 units include an EKG cardiac monitor and defibrillator, while also measuring oxygen and ETCO2 levels (showing the body’s metabolism). With a Lifepak 15, Derby FD Chief Medical Officer Lysle Price said the department would be available to provide advanced cardiac life support (ACLS) instead of basic life support and relying on the Sedgwick County EMS for further assistance.
“This pandemic and overall call volume increase has put a strain on Sedgwick County EMS,” Price said. “The faster that a patient receives ACLS, the better prognosis for the patient. In my opinion, with regards to the pandemic, patients are hesitant to call 911 and go to the hospital, which delays the care in emergent situations such as heart attacks. The more ACLS providers we have on the street, the faster the care is available.”
Derby contracts with Sedgwick County for emergency medical services, which previously was the only provider of ALCS for citizens in need. With Derby getting a Lifepak 15, that means residents will have additional, quicker access to the necessary services in an emergency situation.
“Being able to provide ACLS would mean it will improve the outcomes in life saving to patients,” Price said. “With the monitor, with the Lifepak, we’ll be able to diagnose in the field and treat appropriately, and then notify the hospital so they can augment their care right on the arrival. That’s going to help survival rates.”
Price also noted that most life-saving meds given in the field are dependent on EKG findings – with the Lifepak again enhancing the Derby Fire Department’s capabilities in that regard.
Currently, along with Price, Derby Fire and Rescue has 24 full-time firefighter/EMTs, two firefighter paramedics, a medical training officer/paramedic, Deputy Fire Chief/advanced EMT and Fire Chief/EMT. One paramedic is on duty at all times and the Lifepak would go with them on whichever apparatus they are assigned to on a given day.
At a cost of $31,700 each, Price noted the purchase of a Lifepak 15 would be years of budgeting for Derby FD, so the CARES funding request from the county was a mutually beneficial situation. While it will immediately ease a burden on Sedgwick County EMS, it will also allow Derby FD to provide greater local services in emergencies.
“It will allow DFD to provide ACLS in a timely manner,” Price said. “This will significantly help the citizens of Derby to get rapid and comprehensive ACLS care. It will also help with future demands in call volume.”