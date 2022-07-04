The Derby Recreation Commission is hosting a Cardboard Boat Regatta at Rock River Rapids (1900 E. James) from 5 to 7 p.m. on July 7. The event encourages crews of 2-4 people of all ages to design, create and test a boat made of cardboard and duct tape to attempt to cross a portion of the lap pool. Awards will be given to the best ship in various categories ranging from the most spectacular sinking boat, most creative design, most buoyant boat and more. Visit www.rockriverrapids.com for rules and regulations. Registration costs $5 plus regular park daily admission or a season pass.
Cardboard Boat Regatta returns to Rock River Rapids
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
