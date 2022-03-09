The Derby Recreation Center is the latest to get in on the cardboard boat racing action, with the DRC pool to host a race and family swim night from 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. March 12.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their pre-constructed cardboard boats to enter the competition, watch the race or join in the family swim.
Recreation swimming rules apply and children under 5 must be accompanied by a swimming adult. This program is separate from membership and day-of entries will be accepted for the boat race.
Cost to attend is $7 for a family of four; $1 for each additional family member. Boat entry is $5 and not included with admission fees. For more information on the boat race, visit derbyrec.com.