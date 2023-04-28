Candidate Filings

Derby polling sites, like Woodlawn United Methodist Church (shown), will likely be busy this fall with a number of local races to be featured on the 2023 general election ballot.

 FILE

While the 2023 general election is still several months off, it will certainly be one of interest for Derby residents, as several races for local offices will be decided in November.

As of the end of April, nearly a dozen candidates have filed for the three local races – mayor, Derby City Council and USD 260 Board of Education – that will be included on the 2023 general election ballot. In addition, while still in preliminary stages, the city is currently working on a ballot question regarding the next sales tax in Derby that also looks to be voted on this coming November.

