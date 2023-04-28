While the 2023 general election is still several months off, it will certainly be one of interest for Derby residents, as several races for local offices will be decided in November.
As of the end of April, nearly a dozen candidates have filed for the three local races – mayor, Derby City Council and USD 260 Board of Education – that will be included on the 2023 general election ballot. In addition, while still in preliminary stages, the city is currently working on a ballot question regarding the next sales tax in Derby that also looks to be voted on this coming November.
Currently, there are two candidates who have filed for the Derby mayoral position. Mark Staats, President/CEO of the Derby Chamber of Commerce, and current Derby City Council member Elizabeth Stanton are set to be on the ballot come November. Current Mayor Randy White announced he is not intending to run for reelection this year.
Staats previously ran against White in the 2019 mayoral election, while Stanton was tabbed to serve on the City Council during the last local election cycle in 2021. If elected, Stanton would leave a council seat vacant that would need to be filled for the remainder of her term (through 2025).
On the City Council side, three candidates have filed so far, including Wayne Molt Jr. (Ward 2), incumbent Nick Engle (Ward 3) and incumbent Jenny Webster (Ward 3). Other seats up for election this year include those currently held by Rocky Cornejo (Ward 1) and Jack Hezlep (Ward 2), for a total of four. Neither Hezlep or Cornejo had refiled as of press time.
Meanwhile, four at-large seats will also be up for election on the Derby Board of Education. Those seats are currently held be Matthew Joyce, Tina Prunier, Pam Doyle and Andy Watkins (filling an unexpired term), with none having yet filed for reelection. Four candidates – none of whom ran in the previous election cycle – have filed at this point, though, and that list includes LuAnn Pickens Schaaf, Tanya Jacobucci, David Sowden and Mark Boline.
Any potential candidates still looking to file have until June 1. Prospective candidates are able to file at the Sedgwick County Election Office (510 N. Main, Suite 101, Wichita) by noon on deadline day. Cost to file as a candidate is $20, or candidates can file by petition with enough qualified signatures.