With the filing deadline past, this year’s elections for the Derby Board of Education and Derby City Council are now set.
There will be four total seats up for grabs on the school board, including three at-large seats currently held by Board President Andy Watkins, Mark Tillison, and Justin Kippenberger. Tillison and Kippenberger are not running for re-election.
A separate race will be held for an at-large seat with an unexpired, two-year term, currently filled by Board Vice President Robin Folkerts. Folkerts was appointed to temporarily hold the seat after former board member Matt Hoag’s resignation in 2020.
Folkerts filed to run for the unexpired term this November and faces a challenge from Watkins.
Candidates for the other three seats are:
• Michael Blankenship
• Amy Bruso, membership coordinator for the Derby Chamber of Commerce
• Dixie Chapman, member of the Derby Senior Services Advisory Board
• Jennifer Neel, family nurse practitioner
• Robyn Pearman, a procurement agent for the composites global sourcing team at Spirit AeroSystems
• Claudia Peebler, retired Derby educator
• Dale Rotramel, Jr., owner of MJB Heating and Cooling
• Alan Turner, a U.S. Navy veteran and retired aerospace industry worker
The top three vote-getters will each earn an at-large seat for a four-year term.
City council races
Each of the four wards in the Derby City Council have two council members who serve four-year terms. The terms are staggered so that one seat from each ward is up for election every two years.
In Ward 1, city councilman Tom Keil is running uncontested. Keil, executive director of the Kansas Central Region for ResCare Kansas, Inc., was appointed to the council in 2015 and elected in 2017.
The Ward 2 race will be between Derby Planning Commission member Jessica Rhein and Elizabeth Stanton, a realtor with Keller Williams Hometown Partners.
Ward 3 incumbent Andrew Swindle, an assistant geology professor at Wichita State, will face a challenge from former school board member Rick Coleman. Swindle was elected in 2017.
Ward 4 incumbent John McIntosh, who works in commercial sales at Lowe’s, faces a challenge from
Chris Unkel, who works for Irrigation By Design. McIntosh was appointed to the seat in 2016 and elected in 2017.
School board and city council elections will be held Nov. 2.