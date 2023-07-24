Derby’s Leslie Callison can’t really put it into words; she just loves corgis.
“Corgis are either one of those dogs that you either really like them or you really don’t,” Callison said. “They’re peculiar little dogs. People think they’re funny because they look so cute with their little short legs.”
For Callison, her passion for the breed led her to start the Wichita Corgi Group (now on version 2.0) eight years ago as an online forum for people to share their love of corgis. Through that group, monthly in-person meetups started to be organized – with the latest held at Derby’s Decarsky Dog Park on July 22.
The original group had around 2,000 members, while there are roughly 600 members in Wichita Corgi Group 2.0 – with around 30 pets and owners making it out to July’s monthly meetup.
“We kind of just take over the park and all of us corgi owners just hang out and talk about our dogs,” Callison said of the intent of the event. “They just play together. A lot of the dogs, they have gotten to know each other.”
Some events draw out even more corgis. Callison noted she is planning on going to one in Houston that is expected to have 1,000 dogs there, while there are some events out in California that can draw upwards of 10,000 corgis.
Callison is on her second corgi since starting the group, having owned corgis for going on almost two decades now – with their popularity continuing to grow.
On top of having an outlet to share the love for corgis and foster those connections, the group can also be a resource, as Callison noted members will answer common questions presented online as well.
“People will ask on Facebook, ‘what do I need to know before I get a Corgi,’ and we always say get a good vacuum cleaner,” Callison said. “That’s the number one recommendation we always tell people.”
For further such tips and additional information, visit Wichita Corgi Group 2.0 (co-run by Callison and Scot Hays) on Facebook.