Derby North Middle School now has a butterfly pitstop.
Out in the field behind Derby North, a variety of outdoor projects are taking shape, and one of those projects is a butterfly garden. The garden is a certified Monarch Waystation, meaning students will be able to tag monarch butterflies to help track their movement as they migrate south for the winter – and again when they return.
“We catch them and have little itsy-bitsy adhesive tags to put on their wings,” Derby North Middle School principal Jeff Smith said. “They look for them in Mexico and then track their migratory trail to figure out how we can save them as their habitat gets destroyed.”
“They don’t always make it. Sometimes they lay eggs and their offspring continue the journey. It’s a pretty long trip for a butterfly.”
The butterfly garden is connected to the nature trail that circles the area behind Derby North. The nature trail and garden are open to students, but the area is not open to the general public.
The garden features a variety of butterfly-attracting flowers, and is strategically positioned to block the wind so that butterflies can safely land and refuel.
Two Derby North staff members spearheaded the butterfly garden project: Teresa Pfannenstiel, director of the DNMS KAY Club, and Kimberly Norden, who heads the DNMS Science Club. Local Boy Scouts helped with construction.
The school’s grounds crew has also been lending a hand with the garden and other nearby projects.
“The crew loves working out here,” Smith said. “It’s kind of a reward for them. ‘Go get all your stuff done, and let’s go work on the outside classroom. I sometimes come out here and work with them. It’s a lot of fun – kind of a labor of love.”
Smith said that the garden is ready for students. Once school begins, students will help water and take care of the plants, as well as tag butterflies.
“This won’t be an adult project. This will be a group of kids that we’ll train. All of this has kids in mind.”