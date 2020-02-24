State Representative and Mulvane resident Jesse Burris has filed for re-election to District 82, which covers the southern half of Derby and Mulvane.
Burris, a Republican, was originally appointed to the seat in May of 2017 to replace his father-in-law, Pete DeGraaf, who had to step down for health reasons. In 2018 Burris was re-elected after winning a race against Democrat Danette Harris.
Burris is an Air Force veteran who served for four years and a private practice attorney. He has also served as a former firefighter.
In a press release Burris stated that he has voted to protect innocent life and defend the individual right to keep and bear arms. He supports religious and economic freedom, and limited government spending.
He said he has voted against every tax increase that has come across his desk. He believes government can and must operate more efficiently and responsibly.
Burris currently serves on the Committee on Federal and State Affairs, the Committee on Higher Education Budget, and the Judiciary Committee.
Burris has been married to his wife Anneke for seven years. They have three children: Elinor, Maximilien, and Sarah.