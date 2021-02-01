The American Legion Family Post 408 (Derby-Haysville) will be hosting Burger Burns from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 1 and 15 at its new building located at 120 E. Washington in Derby.
Meal options include two hot dogs ($7), one hot dog or one cheeseburger ($6), with chips and water. There will be dine-in, carryout and curbside service. Orders will be taken for carryout or curbside service starting at 4:30 p.m. and can be called in to 316-364-3627. Customers can pay with credit card over the phone for a touch-free transaction.
All are welcome at Post 408’s Burger Burns.