Thanks to a grant from the “Kansas Beats the Virus” campaign, the American Legion will be able to facilitate “to go” options at its upcoming Burger Burns.

The American Legion Family Post 408 (Derby-Haysville) will be hosting Burger Burns from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 1 and 15 at its new building located at 120 E. Washington in Derby.

Meal options include two hot dogs ($7), one hot dog or one cheeseburger ($6), with chips and water. There will be dine-in, carryout and curbside service. Orders will be taken for carryout or curbside service starting at 4:30 p.m. and can be called in to 316-364-3627. Customers can pay with credit card over the phone for a touch-free transaction.

All are welcome at Post 408’s Burger Burns.

