A change in Derby Public Schools’ flu shot offerings has resulted in a larger number of staff members taking the opportunity over the last few years.
So far this semester, Derby schools has hosted 16 flu shot clinics, which it hosts each year at worksites around the district to offer staff a convenient opportunity to get the flu shot if they so desire.
As of press time Monday, the district had 239 staff members participate at the flu shot clinics. That number is not the final total, as the district hosted three clinics on Tuesday that are not accounted for in that figure. Staff members’ spouses and children are also allowed to participate.
Due to the pandemic and changes in the district’s flu shot clinic offerings over the last few years, Communications Director Katie Carlson said this year’s rate of vaccination is difficult to compare to previous years.
“Our participation in the flu shot clinics fluctuates,” she said. “We used to only have a few clinics, and staff would have to come to the nearest building to get their flu vaccine.”
In 2018, the district changed its process to start hosting a clinic at every building, which increased the number of participating staff members.
That year, the district saw 182 staff members receive the flu shot. In 2019, that number increased significantly to 298.
The number dropped down to 175 in 2020, despite the clinics being offered at each building. Carlson attributed at least some of that decline to the fact that many staff members were working remotely at that time.
The flu shot is optional for Derby staff members. The district only keeps track of turnout at its flu shot clinics, and therefore, staff members are not required to provide information about whether they have received the flu shot or not to the district.
Flu shots are currently available for free at most pharmacies.