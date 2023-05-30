Buehne Welding

As lead welder for USD 260, Steve Buehne was called upon in various scenarios – like raising the scoreboard at the upgraded Panther Stadium a few years back.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

Welding was not the career path Derby’s Steve Buehne set out to follow. Originally, he planned to get a degree in special education, but when money ran out while attending Emporia State University he shifted gears. 

Eventually, Buehne’s career brought him back full circle when he took a job as lead welder for Derby Public Schools in 2001. He retired from that position at the start of the 2022-2023 school year, but he continues to advocate for the importance of that work – work for which he has great pride.

Welding Action

Buehne took on a number of welding projects during his time working for Derby schools, from handrails to the base of the DHS band stand and more.
0
0
0
0
0