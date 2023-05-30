Welding was not the career path Derby’s Steve Buehne set out to follow. Originally, he planned to get a degree in special education, but when money ran out while attending Emporia State University he shifted gears.
Eventually, Buehne’s career brought him back full circle when he took a job as lead welder for Derby Public Schools in 2001. He retired from that position at the start of the 2022-2023 school year, but he continues to advocate for the importance of that work – work for which he has great pride.
After promising his parents welding was a temporary job until he earned enough money to finish his degree, Buehne went to work as a full-time welder at Wolf Creek Power Plant (40 miles east of Emporia) for 18 years.
The Wichita native moved back to the area in 1997 and worked at Koch and a few other places before seeing the opening for the welding position with the Derby school district. It’s a position that kept Buehne on his toes, as he noted USD 260 Grounds Supervisor Jeff Ohmes had plenty for him to do.
“Every time he would see me, he’d grab me and [say] ‘can you do this?’ and he kept me busy,” Buehne said.
Among the projects Buehne took on for the school district were cutting out and repiping seven different boilers, building gates and hand rails for a number of district schools (as well as the base of the band stand at Derby High School), repairing desks at DHS ahead of each school year and more.
When the upgraded Panther Stadium opened, Buehne was also called in to help raise the scoreboard – as it wasn’t installed at the proper height.
“I just always wanted the best,” Buehne said. “I was proud of Derby and I wanted to make it as good as I can, to do my part in the welding field to upgrade it – to repair and save the district money.”
Upon moving back to Wichita, Buehne helped form the Aquashocks summer swim program – partially based out of Derby’s Rock River Rapids – which also brought him back closer to a role in education, as a coach.
With his two children graduating from Derby High School, that furthered Buehne’s commitment to educational opportunities in the district. Given his own experiences, he also sought to provide opportunities for others, talking to district leadership about starting a welding internship.
"There's kids that want to work with their hands; there’s kids that want to weld,” Buehne said. “They always thought it was a good idea, but it never came down.”
Although that internship didn’t pan out, Buehne was able to help train his replacement and continues to be active in encouraging the next generation to pursue welding.
Recently, including earlier in May, Buehne has spoken about welding during career day at some Derby elementary schools. While presenting, he mentions the various skills he needed to learn to get into welding – including math, reading, science, etc. – and the fulfillment he got from his work.
“I’ve made a very good living welding, and you can do that, and I try to show them there’s fun stuff, too,” Buehne said. “I really enjoyed what I did and I wouldn’t change anything in the world.”
Buehne noted his 21 years with the district flew by – a testament to how much he enjoyed it. While his decision to retire was more about spending time with family and volunteering, he noted if the opportunity presents itself he would be more than happy to continue offering his welding skills.