As of June 16, Derby’s St. Mary parish has a new associate pastor (formally called a parochial vicar) — with Father Michael Brungardt coming over from St. Margaret Mary in Wichita.
Brungardt spent the past two years at St. Margaret Mary, his first assignment as a priest. Prior to that, he spent six years in seminary in Chicago; Emmitsburg, Maryland; and Conception, Missouri.
The Wichita native (his home parish was Church of the Magdalen) initially went to school to become a doctor, but eventually he couldn’t fight the pull to the priesthood.
“Ever since I was about 14, I just kind of felt this call within me that I couldn’t explain that I was supposed to be a priest, that God wanted me to be a priest,” Brungardt said. “It took time, it took a lot of friendships and it took a lot of different events throughout my life to kind of convince me of that, and then even on my own part to kind of accept that to say, ‘yeah, this is what I’m supposed to do with my life. My life’s not about me; it’s about others.’”
While Brungardt doesn’t have much say in his assignments — which are handed down by Wichita Diocesan Bishop Carl Kemme — he understands they are made to help with his formation as a priest (being the second youngest in the diocese) to prepare him to take over his own parish eventually.
Coming to Derby as associate pastor, Brungardt is set to help Father Joe Eckberg in any way he can.
“My role here is really, first and foremost, to support the pastor; just to provide him an extra set of hands of support, attending meetings that he can’t attend, performing sacraments that he can’t, helping out with pastoral counseling, helping out in the school, just being the extra priest around because the pastor can’t be in all places at all times,” Brungardt said.
Like with any new parish assignment, Brungardt said he is excited to get to work in Derby and help out in a new community.
“It gives me that opportunity to just live my life in service to others. It’s not some career move that I’m coming to Derby. It’s not like I took a step up or I took a step down. For me, it’s the same in any parish that the bishop sends me to — just that joy of being able to serve the people — because that’s what I’m here for,” Brungardt said. “I don’t hope to bring much; I really just hope to serve the needs of the people. I try not to come in with my own agenda. It’s more just what is it that the people need from me, what is it that the people need from their priest to serve them in the best way possible?”